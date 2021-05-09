Madhya Pradesh: Indore to get 47,000 jabs on Monday

Indore: After a slow start for vaccinating those above 18 years, the jab drive may get a push as 47,000 more doses of "the elixir" will be coming to the city on Monday.
With this, the number of centers for vaccinating people above 18 years would be increased while the number of vaccines per site will also be hiked.
According to Regional Director (Health) Dr Ashok Dagaria, “We will receive new doses of vaccines on Monday morning from the state. Indore division would receive over 75,000 vaccine doses including about 47,000 for Indore district.”
FP VIEW: This is good news, but more needs to be done. it's just a trickle. With virologists talking about the third wave and its impending impact, the country seems to be far from tackling the situation. What is the reason for this trickle down effect? The government must come clean on it. By April-end, the nation was told that the vax job for 18+would start from May 1. What happened to that promise? Where are the vaccines? Also whenever, the authorities are showing concern, Covishield is being spoken about. Why is their a "measured" silence on Covaxin? The government must do the needful to pick up pace in the jab job or else disaster in the third wave will hit us hollow.
He said that they will receive about 22,000 Covishield and 12,000 COVAXIN from the government of India.
“Similarly, we will also receive about 13330 doses from the state government of Covishield for Indore district. The vaccines will reach Indore by road from the state capital and will be distributed to other districts at the earliest,” Dr Dagaria said.
Meanwhile, immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said, “We will continue to hold 30 sites on May 10 i.e. 20 sites in urban areas and 10 sites in rural areas on which we will vaccinate about 3000 people above 18 years. We have the target of vaccinating about 16000 people on Monday which include those above 45 years as well.”
Dr Gupta said that the number of sessions would be increased over 40 for people above 18 years from May 12 and the number of vaccination targets at each site will also be increased.
“We could have vaccinated over 7.5 lakh people since January and we still have the target of vaccinating over 15 lakh people,” Dr Gupta added.
Struggle to get slots continued
People’s struggle to get slots for vaccination centers continued on Sunday as well. Large number of people left their COWIN and Arogya Setu applications open throughout the day but couldn’t get the slot.
Meanwhile, health department officials said that they will increase the number of vaccination centers only as per getting the vaccine doses from the government.
