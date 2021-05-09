Madhya Pradesh: Indore to get 47,000 jabs on Monday

Indore: After a slow start for vaccinating those above 18 years, the jab drive may get a push as 47,000 more doses of "the elixir" will be coming to the city on Monday.

With this, the number of centers for vaccinating people above 18 years would be increased while the number of vaccines per site will also be hiked.

According to Regional Director (Health) Dr Ashok Dagaria, “We will receive new doses of vaccines on Monday morning from the state. Indore division would receive over 75,000 vaccine doses including about 47,000 for Indore district.”