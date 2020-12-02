Anti Gunda Drive in Indore: Land sharks bite the dust as IMC flattened two bungalows in Khajrana

“Both the bungalows were built illegally,” said additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh. The IMC removal gang brought the items inside the residential buildings. Royal sofa sets, chandeliers and other expensive items were found inside the buildings. After vacating, the IMC flattened both the illegal structures in a three-hour long operation.

More than 150 employees of IMC, heavy police and administrative officers were present during the operation. Singh stated that they had previously demolished illegal structures of four listed goons of Khajrana areas.

So far, IMC had demolished closed illegal structures of more than 15 goons, including Sajid Chandanwala. Self-styled godman Namdev Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba was among them whose illegal structures were demolished.