 Madhya Pradesh: In-Depth Discussions Held To Improve Health And Nutrition Of Tribals In Barwani
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: In-Depth Discussions Held To Improve Health And Nutrition Of Tribals In Barwani | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A group discussion was organised by the Piramal Foundation on the topic of ‘Forest Produce and Nutrition’ in Pati, Pansemal, and Niwali blocks of Barwani district on Sunday. During the discussion, attendees of the programme expressed their views, traditions, and relationship between forest and community among others.

Piramal Foundation through this programme strives to improve the health and nutrition status of the tribal community in tribal-dominated districts of the country. The discussion aims at reducing child mortality and maternal mortality rate, malnutrition, malaria, and TB in the tribal community.

Subsequently, this would help India achieve its sustainable development goals 2 and 3 by 2030. This in-depth discussion was participated by leaders of the tribal community, representatives of gram panchayat, members of community forest committees, and others.

The discussion played an important role in collecting information about the relationship between the tribal community and the forests in the past, measures of tribal community to preserve the forests, the importance of forest produce, role of forests in providing livelihood, health, nutrition, and food for the community. This information would help formulate and implement effective plans to bring improvement to the community.

