Madhya Pradesh: Illegally cultivated poppy destroyed in Neemuch

Neemuch: Acting on a tipoff, a team of district narcotics wing along with panchayat secretary and sarpanch during an inspection area night unearthed an illegal poppy filed in Mokhampura villager under the Daili panchayat area in Rampura.

When contacted deputy commissioner of narcotics Pramod Singh, he said the team led by district opium officer Murali Krishna collected samples and destroyed the remaining illegal crop.

Sources claimed that no one has been arrested and the illegal cultivation was on at five different places.

This is a golden period for paddlers and those involved in the illegal cultivation of opium as the crop is ready to harvest in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh.

The action could reveal a big name in the coming days as illegal cultivation not possible without the backing of moles in the department or politicians.

Rampura is known for opium smuggling, Narcotics department got a tip-off about illegal cultivation of opium is going without a lease. A team conducted the survey along with the village sarpanch and sarpanch secretary and identified the field where illegal cultivation was on.

The deputy commissioner of narcotics said that action is still going on and we will be able to give you the correct information after the same.