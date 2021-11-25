Madhya Pradesh: High veggie prices burning a hole in people's pockets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Winter is usually the season of fresh and cheap vegetables, but not so this year. Prices of fruits and vegetables have soared so high that it is burning a hole in the pockets of middle-class families.

The main reason for the rise in prices appears to be the ongoing wedding season, which has increased demand of vegetables and fruits in the market. Tomato which was selling around Rs 50 per kg a month back is now selling at Rs 80 per kg, a hike of 30 per cent. Similar is the case with the humble potato which has also increased by 30 per cent in the past month. At present potato is being sold at Rs 30 per kg, while it was sold at Rs 20 per kg a month back. The story is similar in the cases of most fruits and vegetables, and they have seen a hike of 20 to 30 per cent in the last month.

The steady rise in prices of petrol and diesel has increased transportation charges which has resulted in higher prices.

Vegetables and fruits also come to the city from Delhi and adjoining areas, but unseasonal rains in that area has reduced the supply.

Tarun Chouhan, a vendor said that the survival of vegetable vendors have become very difficult because of the rates hike. "Margins have reduced and people are also buying lesser quantity. It has become very difficult to make ends meet," Chouhan said.

“Earlier, before Covid-19, we used to earn enough to meet our needs and also save for the future,” said Kamal, a vegetable vendor. "Now we are spending whatever we are earning," he added.

The only silver lining is that prices are expected to come down in the near future. With winter setting in, supply of vegetables is going to increase. Also, fuel prices are also coming down.

REASONS BEHIND HIKE IN VEGETABLE PRICES

1. Hike in fuel prices

2. Unseasonal rains in areas surrounding Delhi from where vegetable is supplied to city

3. Wedding season

Rates of vegetables and fruits in Indore

Vegetable - Rate

Coriander - Rs 80/kg

Tomato - Rs 60-80/kg

Onion - Rs 30-60/kg

Carrot - Rs 50-70/kg

Capsicum - Rs 60-80/kg

Cucumber - Rs 30-50/kg

Cluster Beans - Rs 60-80/kg

Sponge Guard - Rs 30-60/kg

Spinach - Rs 30-50/kg

Egg Plant - Rs 30-50/kg

Peas - Rs 100-160/kg

Ginger - Rs 60-80/kg

Garlic - Rs 120-140/kg

Green Chilli - Rs 40-60/kg

Cabbage - Rs 30-50/piece

Cauliflower - Rs 20-40/piece

Bottle gourd - Rs 40-50/kg

Pumpkin - Rs 30-40/kg

Fruit - Rate

Apple - Rs 280/kg – Rs 120/kg

Banana - Rs 30/dozen

Grapes - Rs 80-100/kg

Pear - Rs 80-90/kg

Orange - Rs 60-70/kg

Custard apple - Rs 70-80/kg

Sweet lime - Rs 50-60/kg

Chikoo - Rs 80-90/kg

Pineapple - Rs 50/kg

Papaya - Rs 30-40/kg

Guava - Rs 60/kg

