Madhya Pradesh: High-Tech Medical Care At Dada Darbar Hospital

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost to the ailing health care infrastructure, Aurbindo Hospital will ensure a high-tech, cutting-edge medical care at the newly inaugurated Dada Darbar Hospital in Sanawad town of Khargone district.

The inauguration ceremony on Monday was attended by Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil, Khargone MP Gajendra Patel and Aurobindo Hospital founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari.

While addressing the event, MP Patil said that the accident victims of Barwaha-Sanawad Road, Indore- Ichchapur Road would be greatly benefitted with the hospital, saving lives of critical patients. Aurobindo Hospital is making a remarkable contribution in fulfilling Prime Minister's healthy India dream.

MP Patel expressed gratitude to hospital management in playing a vital role during Covid-19 in the region and dealing with deadly sickle cell disease.

Founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari said that we aim at making finest clinical care accessible to people staying in remote locations (those who can’t afford it). The hospital would also hold ‘New Born Screening” for infants.

Managing director (MD) Mehak Bhandari shared a detailed information about the history of Sri Aurobindo Hospital and successful treatments. Municipal president Rakesh Gupta, SDOP Vinod Dixit, Dr Anil Dashore and local residents also attended the event which was conducted by Ashutosh Shrivastav.