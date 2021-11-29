Madhya Pradesh: Half-yearly exam of Class IX to XII, those attending offline classes find going easy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students attempting half-yearly examinations of Madhya Pradesh board in government schools faced a new challenge this year. They usually felt the speed of writing was essential to score well in examinations, but this time, it was not so.

Rather they had enough time on their hand. The challenge was a thorough knowledge of the subject and accuracy in answers. Students from Class IX to XII in government schools of the state attempted their first examination in offline mode on Monday. The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) had issued instructions in this regard.

The exam timings of Class IX and XI was from 9 am to 12 noon. At the same time, the timing of the 10th and 12th examinations were organised from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The question papers of the half-yearly examination were made available class wise, subject wise and date wise to the institution principals in sealed envelopes.

Pattern change comes with a new challenge

“There were a lot of multiple type questions, and though I like not having to write long answers, it was tough,” Heena Thamane, a student of grade 12, said. She added that the paper was manageable but different than before.

“I find multiple choice easier because I always miss out writing answers in subjective questions,” Akash Tripathi, a student of grade 9, said. However, he is not expecting a better result. “I will pass, but this pattern requires more thorough reading,” Akash said.

“I think this paper pattern is new, tough but good for us,” Rani Badole, a student of grade 11, said. She feels that this paper pattern will help her in attempting entrance examination in future.

“I was more nervous before the examination, because the level of studies challenged my preparation,” Karan Dhope, a student of grade 10, said. He found the examination quite easy and manageable.

Students attempting regular classes found it easy

“Actually 50% of the students who have been attending the classes for almost 4 months appear to be confident. Rest of them are either still have their personal concerns, their parents are really worried about the present situation, they appear to have some doubts whether the situations would be normal or not, though most of them are appearing in exam.” -Rajesh Shrivastava, Teacher at a govt school



Extra security for papers

Earlier the question papers of the examinations were sent to all principal IDs by the DPI, but the question papers of the quarterly examinations which were conducted in September were leaked through social media.

Due to this, school education department decided that this time the question papers will be sent to the district education officer. After that, printouts were distributed in Indore. The entire responsibility of keeping the question paper confidential was given to DEO. In some districts, question papers are also being prepared at the district level.

Guidance from expert on attempting the exam

Guiding students on how to score well and prepare for the exam, teachers Tabassum Ali and Rajesh Shrivastava shared the following tips:

If you want to get good marks in Class 12th half-yearly paper then you have to understand the syllabus carefully. After this, all the students should study 10 important questions from each chapter. Pay special attention to the important question and prepare for half yearly exam from model paper also

“Students have to pay special attention to important questions if they want to get good marks in less time. After reading the important questions from all the chapters and after completing the preparation of half-yearly exam, revise it properly.” -Tabassum Ali, teacher at a govt school

