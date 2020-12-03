Madhya Pradesh: Groom, 5 others killed as tractor-trolley driver falls asleep

State forest minister and local MLA Dr Vijay Shah immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that marriage party was heading from Khalwa Garbedi village to Mehlu village under Harsud tehsil.

People who sustained minor injuries said that driver fell asleep while driving and lost control over the wheels. As a result, the tractor-trolley failed to clear a road side pit and overturned. Many people were trapped under the trolley. Passers-by immediately called for help and rescued them.

Meanwhile, six people, including a groom died on the spot. Police said that the deceased and the injured hailed from tribal dominated area.

Minister Dr Shah assured all possible assistance to kins of deceased as well as injured people.