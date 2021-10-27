Madhya Pradesh: Government working to increase jobs encourage tribal youths

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma expressed confidence that BJP will score massive win in all four by-elections slated to be held on October 30.

Sharma, in Jobat, shared with media persons a comparison of works of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government and Congress government.

Sharma said that the BJP is fighting this election on the basis of the welfare policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in the state.

Sharma said the BJP government has accomplished a lot in 15-years but what were the reasons that the 15-month Congress government could neither get the development work done nor fulfil the promises made by them to the farmers, unemployed youth among others.

People know everything and they will answer Congress on October 30.

Sharma said that they are getting immense support and the organization of BJP is doing its work efficiently. The BJP worker has taken the pledge of victory at every booth and the result of the Jobat will be historic.

He said that in the tribal areas, our government has made many announcements to increase employment opportunities, self-employment among others for encouraging the youths.

He added that Congress has been already rejected by the people due to its dual policy.

Sharma said that Kamal Nath does politics only on Twitter, nothing on the ground, Digvijaya Singh asks for proof of everything including surgical strikes.

He said that the Congress mislead people by making false promises in the manifesto, but now people are not going to be misled by them.

District in-charge minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, MP Guman Singh Damor, MLA Ramesh Mendola from Indore, BJP state spokesperson and Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, BJP district president Vakil Singh Thakrala, ex-MLAs Madho Singh Dawar and Nagarsingh Chauhan were present.

