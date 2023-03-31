Madhya Pradesh: Government school principal ends life in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A government-run school principal allegedly committed suicide in his residence in Sardapur tehsil on Thursday night. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, principal of Saraswati Gyan Mandir in Barmandal village Manoj Kumar Bundela allegedly hanged himself to death in his rented house. He belonged to UP.

The incident came to fore when tiffin boy arrived at Bundela’s residence. After repeated knocking at door failed to evoke any response, the boy informed land lord. The latter peeped through the window after breaking the glass to find Bundela’s body hanging from ceiling fan.

He immediately informed the Rajor police. A police team that arrived on the scene, opened the door through broken window and later sent the body for postmortem. Bundela’s son too reached hospital on being informed about the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two days before taking the extreme step, Bundela had sent ‘bye’ message to all his colleagues on WhatsApp. He had been living in the rented house for the last 10 years.

Three days back, his wife had shifted to her parental house following a spat. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. Police said that it would be sent for handwriting analysis. An autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. Further probe is underway. Free Press tried to contact SHO Rohit Kachhawa but he didn’t furnish any information regarding the case.