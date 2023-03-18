 Madhya Pradesh: Action taken against unqualified doctor in Sardarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Action taken against unqualified doctor in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Action taken against unqualified doctor in Sardarpur

On a complaint of one of the patients, a team constituted by chief block medical officer (CBMO) Dr Nitin Joshi of Community Health Centre raided Bharti's clinic.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unqualified doctor got a strong lesson for playing with the lives of gullible rural masses in Ledgaon village of Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district. Dr Ujjwal Bharti has been accused of practising medicine without any qualification on the residents of the village.

On a complaint of one of the patients, a team constituted by chief block medical officer (CBMO) Dr Nitin Joshi of Community Health Centre raided Bharti's clinic.

The team consisting of Dr Anil Patidar, BEE Sanjay Singar, Sohan Patidar and Amit Verma checked the entire clinic and seized various expired medicines. Medicines used to treat animals were also recovered from the clinic. After investigation, a report against Dr Ujjwal Bharti was prepared by the team.

CBMO Dr Nitin Joshi said that a report has been sent to the senior office for further action against the concerned doctor. He added, strict legal actions are being taken against quacks in Sardarpur. It would help rural patients in saving over 50 per cent of their medical expenses.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Process to make Government School Bhopawar exam centre underway in Sardarpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two-storey building demolished for road-widening work in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Two-storey building demolished for road-widening work in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for supplying inferior materials in mass marriage in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for supplying inferior materials in mass marriage in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Two principals, Three teachers suspended in paper leak case in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Two principals, Three teachers suspended in paper leak case in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Complaining on CM helpline costs elderly woman, grandson dearly in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Complaining on CM helpline costs elderly woman, grandson dearly in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes illicit opium, poppy straw in multiple opreations...

Madhya Pradesh: Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes illicit opium, poppy straw in multiple opreations...