Madhya Pradesh: Furious farmer lights garlic in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer set a heap of garlic aflame in protest against low price of his produce at a Krishi Mandi in Mandsaur district, sources said on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

According to reports, the farmer identified as Shankar son of Nandram, a resident of Jurawad village of Mahidpur tehsil in Ujjain district reached the Krishi Mandi on Saturday to sell the garlic.

The farmer flew off the handle as the garlic sold at Rs 1400 a quintal in the auction that took place in the Mandi. He poured petrol on a heap of garlic and set it ablaze.

Immediately after that a group of farmers rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Secretary of the Mandi, Parvat Singh Sinsodiya said, “The rates of the farm produce depends on the quality. At times, farmers get very high prices and sometimes, they get lower prices. I have spoken to the farmer and tried to redress his problem.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Minister cleans toilet at government school in Gwalior

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:16 PM IST