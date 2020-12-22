Madhya Pradesh: Four from Indore reach semifinals of Puneet Agarwal Memorial tennis tournament

Indore: Indore’s Deep Muneem, Neel Garud, Pahal Kharadkar and Vadika Sridhar reached into semifinals in their respective categories of the Puneet Agarwal Mwmorial second MP state level ranking tennis tournament being played at Indore Tennis Club on Tuesday.
The winners are:
Boys-18 category (quarterfinals) - Deep Muneem, Neel Garud, Pratyaksh Soni, Sourish Singh
Girls -14 category ( quarterfinals) –Pahal Kahardkar, Vaidika Sridhar, Anya Chobey, Bhavika Bhalla
Boys-12 category (quarterfinals) - Adiraj Thakur, Kanishak Kathuria and Rehan Pasha
