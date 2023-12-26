Madhya Pradesh: Food Samples Collected From Gopal Hotel In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A surprise inspection was conducted by the food safety officers of the food and drug administration at Gopal Hotel and banana warehouse in front of Sukhpuri Hanuman Temple, located at Bistan Road here.

During the inspection, samples of three food items, including refined soybean oil, tur dal, and chilli powder were collected from Gopal Hotel for testing. The samples have been sent to the state food testing laboratory, Bhopal.

A notice was issued to Suresh Verma for not submitting the food registration of the banana warehouse under the food safety and standards Act. After the testing of samples taken from Gopal Hotel, action would be taken against the concerned seller. Further action will continue in the future as well. Food safety officer RR Solki led the proceedings.

Khargone students to take part in International Abacus Competition

Khargone: The district has swelled with immense pride as four students from the district will showcase their prowess in the International Abacus Competition to be held in Mumbai on December 28.

The students, Sharvil Dindorkar, Shriye Bhavsar, Reyansh Neema, and Anwesha Soni reached the collectorate to seek the blessings of collector Karmaveer Sharma.

These students will represent India in the International Abacus Competition, competing against 3,500 students from across 21 countries. In the absence of collector Sharma, additional collector JS Baghel encouraged the children and gave blessings. Harshali Pandit of Amazing Kids Abacus and parents of students were also present.