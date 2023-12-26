MP: Special Train Connects Varanasi To Chennai, With Some Halts In Madhya Pradesh; Jabalpur Awaits Trains For Pune

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the demand for better connectivity to diverse destinations, a special train service connecting Chennai and Varanasi has been introduced, with some halts in Madhya Pradesh.

The express train will boost connectivity between North and South India, and will run from MJG Central (Chennai) to Varanasi (Train No. 06113) and a return express train from Varanasi to MJG Central (Train No. 06114).

The train will make scheduled halts at key stations including Itarsi, Jabalpur, and Katni, enhancing accessibility for passengers from these regions. Commencing its journey from MJG Central station at 10:45 AM on December 27, Train No. 06113 will reach Itarsi at 2:10 PM the same day, followed by Jabalpur at 8:50 PM on the next day. On the return journey, Train No. 06114 will depart from Varanasi station at 11:20 PM on January 1, reaching Itarsi at 2:15 PM the next day, and eventually reaching MJG Central Chennai at 4:45 AM on the third day.

Jabalpur awaits trains for Mumbai, Pune

Jabalpur, a city known for its cultural significance and historical importance, serves as a pivotal transportation hub, connecting residents to approximately 26 states across the country. However, the absence of regular train services to popular destinations like Mumbai and Pune has been a persistent concern for travelers. Despite ongoing efforts by the Western Central Railway and Jabalpur Rail Division to address this issue, regular train services to these destinations are yet to be established.