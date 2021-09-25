Madhya Pradesh: Five booked for raping woman constable

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): On the complaint lodged by a woman police constable posted outside Neemuch district, five persons were booked for gang rape on Friday.

Neemuch Mahila police have arrested two accused, including a woman, Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma said.

Those arrested include Pawan Lohar, a resident of Manasa and his mother Nirmala. A manhunt for three other accused including Dhirendra Lohar, Vijay Lohar, both residents of Manasa and Omprakash Lohar, a resident of Mandsaur is on.

As per the statement of complainant to the police, she befriended Pawan on social media. Recently Pawan invited her in a birthday party, where Pawan and his friends gang raped her. Pawan’s mother Nirmala helped them in a crime, she alleged.

Based on her statement, police have registered case against accused under sections 376, 376 (b) and 506.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:09 AM IST