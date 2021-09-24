Madhya Pradesh: Two held in Indore illegally carrying five Red Sand Boa snakes worth Rs 2.25 crores

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force on Friday busted two illegally carrying five Red Sand Boa snakes (two-headed snakes) worth Rs 2.25 crores in the international market.

The accused were carrying the snakes from Dewas district to sell them.

SP (STF) Manish Khatri said a tip-off was received from Satwas in the Dewas district. The STF officials seized five Red Sand Boa snakes, two bikes, and three mobile phones from the accused. The accused allegedly confessed that they were reaching the city to sell the snakes.

The accused have been identified as Vishnu Mali and Rahul Ghawari, the residents of the Kantaphod area in Satwas tahsil of Dewas district, Hariom Hirwa of Satwas, and Dayaram Bhargav of Bagli in Dewas district.

The value of the snakes is about Rs 2.25 crores in the international market. The STF team is investigating the case and the role of other people indulged in such a crime is also being investigated.

