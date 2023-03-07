Madhya Pradesh: FIR against government school teacher for participation in protest in Guna

FP Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Participation in the protest against the toll company might cost one government school teacher dearly, as an FIR has been registered against him along with four others for staging protests without the administration's permission.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found to be a blatant violation of Section 144, and based on that, an FIR has been registered against government school teacher Satendra Kalawat. Police also mentioned the names of four others in an FIR, along with many others who remain unidentified.

Notably, school teacher Kalawat, who hails from Ashoknagar and is currently posted in Shivpuri district, labelled himself as a district panchayat member in his profile on social media, but in reality, his wife is a district panchayat member.

Notably, the condition of the Guna-Ashoknagar road is not good. Even after this private company charges tolls on this road.

On February 28, some people protested at the toll block at Pagara, demanding the closure of the toll. People of Guna, Ashoknagar participated in the demonstration, without permission. The protest continued for two hours. Police and administrative officers along with SDM had also reached the spot.

Kalawat prominently participated in the protest. After this, when demonstrations were held at Guna Collectorate against this FIR on Monday, he also participated prominently in it prominently.

Mentioned himself district panchayat member on social media

Satendra Kalawat mentioned himself as a district panchayat member on his social media. Not only a district panchayat member but labelled himself as the 'Chairman of Agriculture Standing Committee, District Panchayat Ashoknagar', while these posts are held by his wife.

His wife is currently a member of the Ashoknagar district panchayat. It is said that Kalawat stays in Ashok Nagar most of the time. Also, after being a government servant, he actively participates in political activities.

Kalawat also participated in the Vikas Yatra organized in Ashoknagar recently. On February 25, the program Vikas Yatra was organized in Kajrai village in the Ashoknagar assembly.