Madhya Pradesh: Farmers threaten to launch fierce agitation over crop insurance claims

Mundi: The farmers in Mundi and adjoining villages in Khandwa district have started to raise raising their voice after failing to get crop insurance claims.

The farmers of Mundi Palsud, Dharakwadi, Satmohni, Somgaon, Beed, Gondkheda, Borani , Chichli Khurd, Khaigaon, Jamniya and many other villages gathered at Mundi Bus Stand. Farmers of many villages have not received the crop insurance amount despite paying the premium. Not just this, claims of ridiculously low amount ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 100 have been approved for many farmers. This has irked them further.

Farmers have submitted a memorandum in the name of Chief Minister to Mundi Patwari Sachin Geete, as SDM, tehsildar and naib tehsildar are on strike.

They have warned that they will launch a fierce agitation if their demands are not met. The issues raised by the farmers primarily include- sorting out the discrepancy in the insurance claims of 2019 and to provide insurance amount to the farmers who have still not received it, the farm should be treated as a unit and insurance claim and its copy should be made available to every farmer.

The remaining 75 per cent of insurance settlement should be done at the earliest. To frame MSP laws and provision for punishment should be there for purchases less than MSP. To settle the outstanding amount of wheat, gram, moong, soybean of 2018-19, including pending bonus. The Agricultural Ordinance brought by the Central Government should be withdrawn completely.

The attention of the government has been attracted on various other issues of farmer rights apart from these. Jitendra Singh Chauhan, Laxman Singh Patel, Naveen Rathore, Gajendra Singh Solanki, Rajendra Singh Chauhan and other speakers addressed the meeting of farmers. Program was conducted by Balram Solanki from Palsud and Rakesh Desla from Mirzapur proposed the vote of thanks.

Ex-MLA takes up crop insurance issue with CM

Mundi. Ex-MLA Narayan Patel visited Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to submit a memo and make him aware about the pending insurance settlements. CM assured him that the matter will be probed.

On current damage of kharif, cotton and chilli crops due to excessive rains and viruses, CM said that surveys will be conducted.

Chauhan also apprised CM about the problems of Mandhata region. Ex MLA of Sujalpur and Incharge of Mandhata region, Jaswant Singh Hada were present.