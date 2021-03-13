Madhya Pradesh: Order of eight hours-school in the mire of controversy, teachers call it a tough task to keep students intact

Indore: The order to conduct eight hours of classes in schools has been mired in controversy citing the impact of studies in the covid era. Strong reactions have also started to pour in. Teachers wonder as to how can children be taught continuously for so long. According to the covid guideline, they are not even allowed to play outside together. In such a situation how can they be stopped for eight hours in one place.
Earlier, the classes used to be of six hours in which also children did not get rest. Public Education Commissioner Jayashree Kiyawat has issued an order on March 10, directing the students to conduct classes from 9 am to 5 pm. The district education department has given orders to operate the school in the new schedule.
Can bring lunches but not extra time to eat
Children can bring lunch but will not get any extra time to eat. If you feel hungry during studies, you can eat it while sitting. Bring a water bottle from home. There is no permission to play or do any activity while staying in a group.
What's the order?
In the order of the LAC Teaching Commissioner, it is mentioned that regular classes have not been conducted for six months due to covid infection. The time for board examinations is near. Keeping in view the compensation of teaching, the time of all government high school and higher secondary school stands from 9 am to 5 am. The order will come into force with immediate effect.
Commissioners have extended the time of schools in view of the teaching work affected due to covid. We will follow this order. If the schools do not open from 9 am to 5 pm, we will take action against the concerned school in-charge.-Ashok Pawar, DEO
District Congress president pleads withdrawal of the order
Public Education Commissioner District Congress President Pramod Raghuvanshi has demanded to withdraw the order to conduct classes for 8 hours. He is a principal himself, saying that it is not possible to stop children in the classroom for 8 hours. They are not allowed to play nor are they allowed to get up from the seat. When the target has been taken from the teachers of the schools for the board examination, then why are the children being put under stress by increasing the hours. For this, we will also give a memorandum. Teachers are preparing for board exams.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)