Madhya Pradesh: Order of eight hours-school in the mire of controversy, teachers call it a tough task to keep students intact

Indore: The order to conduct eight hours of classes in schools has been mired in controversy citing the impact of studies in the covid era. Strong reactions have also started to pour in. Teachers wonder as to how can children be taught continuously for so long. According to the covid guideline, they are not even allowed to play outside together. In such a situation how can they be stopped for eight hours in one place.

Earlier, the classes used to be of six hours in which also children did not get rest. Public Education Commissioner Jayashree Kiyawat has issued an order on March 10, directing the students to conduct classes from 9 am to 5 pm. The district education department has given orders to operate the school in the new schedule.

Can bring lunches but not extra time to eat

Children can bring lunch but will not get any extra time to eat. If you feel hungry during studies, you can eat it while sitting. Bring a water bottle from home. There is no permission to play or do any activity while staying in a group.