Bhopal weather update: Night temperature drops across Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Several places in Madhya Pradesh recorded sharp drop in night temperature on Friday night. Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Narsinghpur, Sidhi and Umaria recorded a drop of 4 degrees each in night temperature.

Bhopal recorded 15.6 degrees Celsius while Indore recorded 17.4 degrees Celsius. Ratlam recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius while Jabalpur and Narsinghpur recorded 17 degrees Celsius each. Sidhi recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius and Umaria recorded 16.1 degree Celsius.

Sagar recorded recorded drop of 5.8 degrees in night temperature that settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius while Damoh recorded 16 degrees Celsius after drop of 5 degrees. Datia recorded drop of 5.9 degrees in night temperature and settled at 13.7 degrees Celsius. Shajapur recorded drop of 5.4 degrees in night temperature that settled at 15.1 degrees Celsius.