Madhya Pradesh: Disturbed By Bank Notices, Villagers Throng Burhanpur Collectorate Seeking Loan Waiver

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 300 residents of Loni village approached the collectorate demanding loan waiver as recovery notices from banks against unpaid loans piled up in their homes.

As per reports, villagers have been living in fear after getting notices from banks to repay their loans of Rs 1 lakh each which they had taken on the land patta in 2015-16. Seeing no means to repay loans they had taken, they decided to approach the collector on Thursday.

Upon reaching the collectorate, they narrated their grievances and demanded a solution. Later, they also handed over a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bharti Patel, a resident said that they couldn't avail the benefits of government-run schemes and continue to reel under severe crisis as the bank has made their accounts defaulters (over non-payment of loan amount).

Kalim, another resident said that bank officials asked for repayment of loan to avail benefits of the schemes. He also demanded a waiver of loans so that they could avail the benefit of government-run welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and state-run Laldi Behana Scheme.