 Bhopal: Woman ‘Hypnotised’ By Two, Robbed Of Gold Earrings
The woman claimed that the duo had hypnotised her due to which she gave her earrings to them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Bhopal: Woman 'Hypnotised' By Two, Robbed Of Gold Earrings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men made away with gold earrings after allegedly ‘hypnotising’ a woman in Katara hills on Wednesday, the police said.

Katara hills police station house officer (SHO) BS Prajapati said that the complainant, Jyoti Sharma (53), runs a shop in Katara hills. On Wednesday, she was sitting at her shop, when two bike-borne men arrived and asked for a cloth. The duo made a payment of Rs 500 to her and Sharma returned the remaining amount to them.

As per her statements, the duo then whispered something by keeping the currency notes in front of their mouth and then asked Sharma to give her earrings to them. Sharma claimed that under the influence of hypnotisation, she catered to their demands and gave away her earrings to them. Later, she realised about the theft and then approached the police.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have begun investigations.

