Madhya Pradesh: Digambar Jain Porwal Social Group starts membership drive in Pandhana

Pandhana (Madhya Pradesh): The Digambar Jain Porwal Social Group Federation has started its 'Sadasya Jodo Abhiyan' in Pandhana town of Khandwa district. According to Ajay Shah Badiya and Adarsh Jain, the Federation's media in-charge, this group has gained popularity in foreign countries as well. In this regard, this campaign will help connect more people with it.

According to organisation president Prakash Jain and secretary Sameer Jain Mandleshwar, the group has started putting efforts to unite Digambar Jains from all over the globe. For this, all the pious people of the town are encouraged by the federation to join them.

'Sadasya Jodo Abhiyan' was launched on February 1 and will conclude on February 15. Under this, there is a possibility of a 30 per cent increase in the number of members from each zone of the town. At present, all the zone officers have started the process of connecting members to this campaign in their respective zones.

