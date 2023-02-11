Madhya Pradesh: Six-yr-old found dead naked in mustard field of Karera

Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday, was found dead at a mustard field in Karera on Saturday.

Police said, the minor had gone with her mother to attend Bhagwat Katha in the village, where the duo got separated. Some time later, when the parents realised that their daughter was missing, they started searching for her. They searched her for hours, but in vain. Terrified, minor's parents rushed Karera police station and lodged a missing complaint.

During investigation, police found the naked dead body of the minor, her mouth gagged, in a mustard field behind the school.

Collector And SP rush to spot!

Enraged over the incident, her family members blocked the Tila-Badoura road in anger. Collector Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary and SP Rajesh Singh Chandel reached the spot and took the charge.

SP Rajesh Singh Chandel said, there is a possibility that the minor was raped. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is on.

