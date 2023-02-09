e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Two held for weaving fake loot story, making off with Rs 1.5 lakh in Shivpuri

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The Satanbada police of Shivpuri have collared two men for weaving a fake loot story and making off with Rs 1.5 lakh that belonged to their boss, the police said on Thursday.

According to Satanbada police, the complainant, Arbaz Shah, owns a business. He told the police that he had loaded his goods and Rs 1.5 lakh in a vehicle and had instructed his sub-ordinates, Arbaz Ali and Shadab Khan to drop the goods at Dabra on Wednesday.

He added that at 2:30 in the noon, he received a call from the duo, who told him that they had been robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh kept in the vehicle by unidentified accused. He suspected foul play by the duo and thus approached the police, demanding probe in the case.

The police scanned the CCTV footage and did not find the occurrence of any such incident in the said area, after which they nabbed Arbaz and Shadab. The duo was strictly questioned, who confessed to giving the sum to one of their friends, as they were debt-ridden. The police took the duo into custody and seized the stolen amount from the possession of their friend.

