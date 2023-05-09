Madhya Pradesh: Dhar police arrested four vehicle lifter, seized 81 stolen motorcyles worth Rs 50 lakh

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on vehicle lifters nexus operating in the district, Dhar police team on Tuesday apprehended four vehicle lifters and recovered 81 motorcycles worth Rs 50 lakh.

Those who were arrested include Rahul, 21, a resident of Kutedi village of Bagh, Suresh Akhade, 25, a resident of Balwari village in Gandhwani, Rahul Mori, 20, a resident of Lunhera village in Bagh and Golu Meda, 21, a resident of Aamkhurd in Kathiwada, Alirajpur district.

One member of a gang, Ravi, a resident of Kutedi village in Bagh, Dhar district is still on the run.

According to information, Inspector General of Police (Rural), Rakesh Gupta expressed concern over an increasing number of vehicle lifting incidents in the district during the recent crime review meeting and directed cops to curb such incidents.

Taking cognizance into the matter, Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh formed a special team comprising CSP Tarunendra Singh Baghel, Pithampur police station in-charge Sameer Patidar, Sector 01 station in-charge Lokesh Bhadauria, Sagaur station in-charge Rajendra Bhadauria, and others.

On Monday at around 8 pm, team member Constable Dilip got the tip-off that a group of motorcycle thieves had been seen in Pithampur Sector 03.

Upon getting the information, the police team immediately swung into action and cordoned off the area and arrested four gang members. Initially, police recovered pliers, master keys, screwdrivers and four motorcycles with no relevant documents from their possession.

The four accused were interrogated separately and confessed to stealing motorcycles from Sector 01, Pithampur, Rajgarh, Dharampuri, Kukshi, Indore, Balakwada, Khargone, and Jhabua.

Police recovered 25 motorcycles from accused Rahul, 23 motorcycles from Golu, 17 motorcycles from Rahul, and 16 motorcycles from Suresh, a total of 81 motorcycles were seized from Pithampur. The total value of seized motorcycles stands around Rs 50 lakh.

Read Also MP: District Mahila Cong chief stakes claim on Dhar Assembly seat