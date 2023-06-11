Madhya Pradesh: Dewas BJYM Vice President Murdered Along With Brother, Another Man Injured

Picture for representation |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, Dewas district BJP Yuva Morcha vice president Kailash Godra was murdered along with his brother. One person has also been injured in the incident. Police have detained 2 people in the matter and started the investigation.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

In another case from Indore, The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Indore unit president was beaten up allegedly by other functionaries in front of the outfit's Madhya Pradesh chief, with videos of the incident going viral on social media on Sunday.

The incident took place in a restaurant in Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday and was captured by CCTV cameras installed there.

Read Also Indore: Mayor Instructs Officials To Regularise Garbage Collection