Madhya Pradesh: Security Guard, Maths Teacher Arrested In Ganga Jamuna School Controversy, Principal and Family Members Wanted

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Ganga Jamuna School “Hijab” controversy, police have conducted raids and attempted to make arrests at various locations associated with Idrees Khan, the principal of Ganga Jamuna School.

According to police sources, a security guard and a math teacher from the school have been arrested.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, ongoing attempts to arrest Idrees Khan and several members of his family, who are associated with the school, are underway.

Although the sections under which the police have registered the case are bailable, meaning the accused could be released on bail without being arrested, it now appears that the police may consider more serious charges.

Two days ago, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Damoh, Rakesh Kumar Singh, had stated that in this case, the charges could be escalated, and additional suspects could be implicated due to the seriousness of the matter.