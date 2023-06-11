Bhopal: BMC Notice To Ganga Jamna Group Over Properties In Ashoka Garden

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued notice to owner of properties of Ganga Jamna Group in Ashoka Garden. BMC has served notice under Section 138 of MP Municipal Corporation Act, 1956.

The Ganga Jamna group shot to controversy following hijab issue in Damoh. Ganga Jamna Group's hostel and guest house and garment showroom are located in Ashoka Garden. The hostel is run under the name Shri Ram Boys Hostel'.

BMC team swung into action following a tweet by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Priyanka Kanungo that Ganga Jamna Group has properties and business in Bhopal. BMC team reached Ashoka Garden area on Saturday but no one was available. The rooms were locked inside. Hostel is located on first floor. Some posters written in Urdu have also been found pasted inside the hostel.

When the BMC municipal officials did not find anyone, they left after pasting a notice on hostel. This notice is in the name of the owner of building Mohammad Rashid. In the notice, it has been asked to provide documents including building permission, property tax, completion of construction work, building on rent and tenant information.

The Corporation has also pasted notice on showrooms. BMC has sought a reply to the notice in three days. It has been said in the notice that strict action would be taken if the answer was not given. NCPCR president Priyanka Kanungo has also demanded action from the government.

Zonal officer (zone 9) Abhishek Shrivastava said, “BMC administration has served notice under Section 138 of MP Municipal Corporation Act on plot no-21. Ganga Jamna group has boys hostel and garment show room on main road.”