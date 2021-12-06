Madhya Pradesh: Develop museum of Birsa Munda, Tantya Mama and Krantiveer Chhitu Singh Kirad, Congress to CM

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress committee president Mahesh Patel has urged the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to construct a museum and statue of Birsa Munda, Jannayak Tantia Mama at Alirajpur and of Krantiveer Chhitu Singh Kirad at Sorwa.

Patel alleged that BJP had done nothing to honor the significant contribution of tribal revolutionaries Birsa Munda, Tantia Bhil and Kirad during the freedom struggle.

He alleged that the Gaurav Yatra organised by the ruling party ahead of Panchayat and the Assembly elections is a strategy to woo the tribal vote bank. Congress and Jayas have been taking steps to highlight the contribution of tribal revolutionaries over the years, he added.

Mahesh Patel said that about 93% tribal community resides in Alirajpur. He demanded that the Cabinet meeting should take up the cause of developing museum of tribal leaders and should order to initiate the construction work seeking proposal from the collector at the earliest.

He requested MP Guman Singh Damore, Jobat MLA Sulochana Rawat, MLA Mukesh Patel, ex-MLA Nagar Singh Chouhan and the tribal organisation heads to look into the demand of the tribal community and cooperate in the construction work.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:03 AM IST