 Madhya Pradesh: Dedicated traffic cop rushes severely injured road accident victim to hospital, saves his life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Dedicated traffic cop rushes severely injured road accident victim to hospital, saves his life

Madhya Pradesh: Dedicated traffic cop rushes severely injured road accident victim to hospital, saves his life

She met Prakash and assured his family members of all possible assistance.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) : An alert traffic cop saved the life of a severely injured man in Gwalior after she rushed him to the hospital on time instead of waiting for the ambulance.

According to the information, when Traffic sub-inspector Sonam Parashar was returning home late at night, she noticed a crowd near the city junction. She stopped and inquired about the situation. On seeing that a man sustained severe head injuries in a road accident, Parashar immediately contacted the control room, requesting an ambulance.

Read Also
WATCH: 20,000 patwaris go on mass leave in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting demarcation works & more
article-image

As the ambulance took some time, she, along with her colleagues, took the patient Om Prakash in her own vehicle to a private hospital. She even helped in the patient's paper-work at the hospital counter. The timely treatment saved his life.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: How Aadhaar found a 'dead' girl when no one could !
article-image

In an extraordinary act of diligence, she promptly informed Om Prakash's family members about the incident. Overwhelmed with gratitude, they hurried to the hospital, expressing heartfelt appreciation for her life-saving intervention.

This is not the first instance where Parashar went above and beyond the call of duty to assist those in need. Previously, she also encountered a person suffering from a heart attack while walking on the road.

Read Also
Check Out MP Board Class 12 Toppers Stream-Wise
article-image

Not letting this incident pass, Parashar followed the case in order to inquire about the well-being of the deceased. She met Prakash and assured his family members of all possible assistance.

Read Also
MP Board Class 10 Result: Indore's Mridul tops with 98.8%; more girls pass than boys
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Dedicated traffic cop rushes severely injured road accident victim to hospital,...

Madhya Pradesh: Dedicated traffic cop rushes severely injured road accident victim to hospital,...

Indore : Cong gives Nari Samman Scheme form to BJP Mahila Morcha prez

Indore : Cong gives Nari Samman Scheme form to BJP Mahila Morcha prez

Indore : Cong up in arms against decision to lease out Gandhi Hall

Indore : Cong up in arms against decision to lease out Gandhi Hall

Indore MP Lalwani, Pollution Control Board officials discuss ideas of sustainable living & waste...

Indore MP Lalwani, Pollution Control Board officials discuss ideas of sustainable living & waste...

Indore : Youth booked for pressurising nursing student to change her religion

Indore : Youth booked for pressurising nursing student to change her religion