Madhya Pradesh: Dedicated traffic cop rushes severely injured road accident victim to hospital, saves his life

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) : An alert traffic cop saved the life of a severely injured man in Gwalior after she rushed him to the hospital on time instead of waiting for the ambulance.

According to the information, when Traffic sub-inspector Sonam Parashar was returning home late at night, she noticed a crowd near the city junction. She stopped and inquired about the situation. On seeing that a man sustained severe head injuries in a road accident, Parashar immediately contacted the control room, requesting an ambulance.

As the ambulance took some time, she, along with her colleagues, took the patient Om Prakash in her own vehicle to a private hospital. She even helped in the patient's paper-work at the hospital counter. The timely treatment saved his life.

In an extraordinary act of diligence, she promptly informed Om Prakash's family members about the incident. Overwhelmed with gratitude, they hurried to the hospital, expressing heartfelt appreciation for her life-saving intervention.

This is not the first instance where Parashar went above and beyond the call of duty to assist those in need. Previously, she also encountered a person suffering from a heart attack while walking on the road.

Not letting this incident pass, Parashar followed the case in order to inquire about the well-being of the deceased. She met Prakash and assured his family members of all possible assistance.