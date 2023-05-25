WATCH: 20,000 patwaris go on mass leave in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting demarcation works & more

Patwaris stage protest in Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 20,000 Patwaris have gone on a 3-day leave across the state, leaving over 200 types of works related to birth certificates, demarcations and more affected.

They have demanded equal pay for equal work, while alleging that some of their colleagues have been suspended for not working on holidays.

Patwari Sangh President Upendra Singh said,” “Patwaris have been assigned a lot of work. They are being made to work even on holidays. In the past, some of our colleagues have been suspended for not working on holidays. Patwaris are not to be given 2800 grade-pay on the basis of equal pay for equal work. With all these demands, we have gone on a three-day leave from Wednesday. If the demands are not accepted, neither the demarcation will work nor will they cooperate in any way. From investigation of the police to all the works of the government are done through Patwaris only. In such a situation, all such works will be affected due to being on leave.”

