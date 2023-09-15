Madhya Pradesh: Declare Barwani Drought-hit, Demand Farmers

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of farmers led by tribal social worker Porlal Kharte on Thursday protested at SDM office demanding that the area be declared drought-hit.

Poor rain and lack of irrigation water had been troubling local cultivators for long now.

Demanding ‘drought-hit’ status for district and adequate compensation, the farmers handed over a memorandum addressed to Governor Mangubhai Patel to tehsildar.

In the memorandum, Kharte stated that after a prolonged dry stretch of monsoon, standing crops had started wilting.

The entire district be declared drought-hit and farmers be provided adequate assistance for sustenance, the memorandum said. Many farmers claimed that their land had developed cracks.

Raising slogans including ‘Barwani Sukha Hai- Annadata Bhukha Hai’, they demanded 24X7 uninterrupted power supply for irrigation facility.

Local tribal farmer leaders Sildar Solanki, Bhuwan Singh Jadhav, former mandi president Dayaram Batha, Anil Rawat and district vice-president Sitaram Barde besides a large number of farmers were present.

