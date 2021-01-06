Madhya Pradesh: Cow starves to death at Rs 28 lakh gaushala near Mandleshwar

The gaushala was in news over its inauguration as it was not only inaugurated once but twice within a span of 24-hour.

First, it was inaugurated by the ex-cabinet minister and Mandleshwar MLA Dr Vijayalakshmi Sadho and later, on the very next day it was inaugurated by Khargone MP Gajendra Singh Patel. Not just this, MP Patel and others also had lunch at the gaushala.

Immediately after the inauguration, gaushala was handed over to the Sri Ganesh Self-Help Group of Navalpura. Thereafter no one bothered either about the wellbeing of the cows or about the facilities here.

As news about the death of cow spread in the town, MLA Dr Sadhoo rushed to the gaushala and took stock of the situation prevailing there.

At present, the gaushala houses 30 cows including the injured one. There is no fodder and water available at gaushala for the last two-three days even after the state government has ordered payment of Rs 20 per day for every cow at gaushala. The cowshed is getting no assistance from the government.

The villagers informed that there is neither fodder for cow nor any attention is paid. The cow here is starving for 3 to 4 days. The cowshed doesn’t even has provision for drinking water, rued a local.