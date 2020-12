Madhya Pradesh: Five new gaushalas worth 2 crore to be built in Nagda-Khachrod area, 21 new roads to be also constructed

Nagda: The proposal to set up new gaushalas (cow shelters) and 21 roads in five villages in Nagda-Khachrod assembly constituency has been approved by the state government.

Area MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar said orders have been issued to construct new gaushalas in five villages - Banjari, Buranabad, Nipania, Ghinoda and Barkheda Jaora for which work will start soon. An amount of Rs 38.04 lakh has been sanctioned for each gaushala. The construction of gaushalas in Bhikampur, Berchha, Narsinghgarh, Badagaon has been completed.

According to Gurjar, approval for constructing 21 roads that will connect farms to villages. The roads will be constructed in Berchha, Chandwasla, Baramadkheda, Sekdi Sultanpur, Unchehara, Brahman Khedi Kalan, Narsinghgarh village panchayat, Nandwasla, Sarvana, Sonchidi, Thadoda, Drupdawada, Bhikampur, Bhilsuda, Madawada, Malakhedi village panchayat, Champakheda, Behlola, Barkheda Jaora, Rajla and Kalsi.

Gurjar said in last two years, approval of roads has been received under the road-farm scheme, in which some work is underway while some work will begin shortly. He said the approval for other roads will be received soon.