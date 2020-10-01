Madhya Pradesh: Covid cases may shoot up during festive season, says ACS Mohammad Suleman

Indore: With increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Indore, availability of empty beds in hospitals have emerged as a major problems. People do not know where beds are available so they run from one hospital to another for hospitalisation.
Soon, information about availability of beds, hospital-wise, will be made public. People requiring hospitalisation can call up at the control room in collectorate building and take information regarding availability of beds.
This disclosure was made by additional chief secretary (health) Mohammad Suleman during his visit to Indore on Thursday.
Centralised information about beds for Covid-19 patients will be available at district command and control centre. Anybody can call up at the centre and take information,” he told reporters.
Suleman held meeting with doctors involved in Covid-19 treatment in government and private hospitals in Indore and took their views on how to deal with the Covid-19 situation.
“Firstly, most doctors are of a view that home isolation should be done of Covid-19 patients until they really require hospitalisation. Second, they want promotion of tele medicine. One doctor suggested training for doctors and paramedical staff of nearby districts so that they can also adopted best practices of big cities like Indore,” Suleman said.
Beware of festive season
Suleman claimed that they have stabilised Covid-19 situation in MP. “The figure had risen up to 2600 cases daily which has come down to 2000 cases per day now.”
However, he believed that the cases would again shoot up during the festive seasons as following gatherings of people.
We make plans for one month ahead. We have started planning for Covid-19 situation in November.
Wearing masks is best vaccine
Suleman said that most of the people are waiting for vaccine to escape from coronavirus. “I believe face mask is a vaccine. If people will wear mask than they can escape from being inspected from coronavirus.
Well-offs should buy oximeter
Over need for oximeter during home isolation, Suleman stated that it is expected from at least well-to-do people to purchase oximeter. “It does not cost more than Rs 700 to Rs 800, so those who can buy it should do so. Just don’t bank on government for each and everything,” he stated.
He also stated that they have made a policy for Covid-19 testing at fever clinic with no question asked policy. Anybody can walk into fever clinic and ask for Covid-19 test.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)