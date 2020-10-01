Madhya Pradesh: Covid cases may shoot up during festive season, says ACS Mohammad Suleman

Indore: With increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Indore, availability of empty beds in hospitals have emerged as a major problems. People do not know where beds are available so they run from one hospital to another for hospitalisation.

Soon, information about availability of beds, hospital-wise, will be made public. People requiring hospitalisation can call up at the control room in collectorate building and take information regarding availability of beds.

This disclosure was made by additional chief secretary (health) Mohammad Suleman during his visit to Indore on Thursday.

Centralised information about beds for Covid-19 patients will be available at district command and control centre. Anybody can call up at the centre and take information,” he told reporters.

Suleman held meeting with doctors involved in Covid-19 treatment in government and private hospitals in Indore and took their views on how to deal with the Covid-19 situation.

“Firstly, most doctors are of a view that home isolation should be done of Covid-19 patients until they really require hospitalisation. Second, they want promotion of tele medicine. One doctor suggested training for doctors and paramedical staff of nearby districts so that they can also adopted best practices of big cities like Indore,” Suleman said.