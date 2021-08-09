Madhya Pradesh: Cops arrest two arms smugglers in Guna, confiscate arms

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Guna police caught two arms smugglers on Sunday and confiscated arms kept in a car.

According to reports, as the police tried to stop a car its driver tried to speed away.

The police team, however, continued to chase the car and stopped it.

When the police searched the driver of the car and the passenger sitting next to him, they found 315 bore loaded country pistols hidden in the waist bands of their pants and a live cartridge each in the pockets of their pants. When they searched the car they found 3 more 315 bore country pistols under the driver’s seat.

As the police quizzed the driver, he identified himself as Bhawani Singh, a resident of Indira Colony in Kumbhraj.

Similarly, the passenger he was carrying identified himself as Lalu, resident of Barhpura village.

The police said both were arms smugglers and confiscated five country-made guns, pistols and four live cartridges.

The police also confiscated the car and registered cases against both of them.