Madhya Pradesh: Congress unit in Khachrod slam BJP, says the administration is working under the pressure of ruling party

Khachrod: Block Congress has alleged that the administration is working under the pressure of the ruling party.

Block Congress President Govind Bharava, Nagda City Congress President Radhe Jaiswal, accused the administration of working under the pressure of the ruling party, saying that Congress legislators in order to deal with the corona pandemic in their own region and in order to make proper arrangements for the treatment of Covid -19, at the local level itself, recommended to sanction funds from the MLA Development Fund. Khachrod Nagda MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar also recommended immediate release of Rs 40 lakhs for Nagda and Rs 10 lakhs for Khachrod from MLA fund.