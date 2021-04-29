Madhya Pradesh: Congress unit in Khachrod slam BJP, says the administration is working under the pressure of ruling party

Khachrod: Block Congress has alleged that the administration is working under the pressure of the ruling party.
Block Congress President Govind Bharava, Nagda City Congress President Radhe Jaiswal, accused the administration of working under the pressure of the ruling party, saying that Congress legislators in order to deal with the corona pandemic in their own region and in order to make proper arrangements for the treatment of Covid -19, at the local level itself, recommended to sanction funds from the MLA Development Fund. Khachrod Nagda MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar also recommended immediate release of Rs 40 lakhs for Nagda and Rs 10 lakhs for Khachrod from MLA fund.
The said recommended amount has been approved by the district planning, but the concerned work agency, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) , under the pressure of the ruling party, MLA’s are deliberately delaying the purchase of equipment and necessary materials for the treatment of Covid-19, Congress alleged.
Congress said that Congress MLA has released an amount of Rs 50 lakhs immediately from the MLA fund for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in an easy and convenient manner and if necessary more funds will be given, but the administration is deliberately delaying the purchase of material for treatment, which is inappropriate.
