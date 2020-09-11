Madhya Pradesh: Congress releases names of candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Assembly

Congress releases names of candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The byelections for 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh is necessitated following resignation of 25 MLAs of the Congress over the last four months and the death of two legislators earlier. Nath government, which came to power in December 2018, collapsed in March this year after the exit of 22 MLAs of the Congress who joined the BJP with Scindia. Later, three more MLAs resigned from the Congress to join the saffron party. Two seats had fallen vacant after deaths of sitting legislators.

However, the Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the schedule for the bypolls.

The Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi on Thursday approved the proposal for the candidature of the following persons as party candidates for the forthcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh:

Ravindra Singh Tomar- Dimani (7)

Satyaprakash Shekarwar- Ambah - SC (8)

Mevaram Jatav- Gohad - SC (13)

Sunil Sharma- Gwalior (15)

Suresh Raje - Dabra- SC (19)

Phul Singh Baraiya- Bhander - SC (21)

Pragilal Jatav- Karera - SC (23)

Kanhaiyalal Agarwal- Bamori (28)

Smt Asha Dohre- Ashok Nagar - SC (32)

Vishwanath Singh Kunjam- Annupur- ST (87)

Madanlal Choudhary Ahirwar- Sanchi - SC (142)

Vipin Wankhede- Agar- SC (166)

Rajveer Singh Baghel- Hatpipliya (172)

Ram Kishan Patel- Nepanagar- ST (179)

Premchand Guddu- Sanwer- SC (211)