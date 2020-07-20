Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Premchand ‘Guddu’ tested COVID-19 positive, admitted in Bombay Hospital

Indore: In a big jolt to Congress’ campaign for bypolls in Sanwer constituency, the possible party candidate Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’ has been tested COVID-19 positive and admitted in Bombay Hospital on Monday.

As per Bombay Hospital administration, he was tested positive on Sunday evening. Guddu’s COVID-19 positive report also sent ripples among the party leaders and the people of Sanwer as he was campaigning in the area for last many days and even meeting people door to door.

Meanwhile, his son Ajit Borasi told media that Guddu is asymptomatic but was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. “He had gone through testing after a party activist of Sanwer was found positive. COVID test of all family members is also done and all have reported negative,” he said.

Of Guddu being positive, Congress leaders have requested all those campaigning with him closely to quarantine them and to get tested, if getting any symptoms.

Chaos prevailed in those areas where Guddu had recently visited while campaigning. He had also attended a press conference a couple of days ago to inform about his campaign in Sanwer.

“We have informed all those in close contact with him about the same and asked them to remain quarantine and get tested if having any symptoms,” a party leader said.

Guddu’s report also brought heads of administrative officials on toes as contact tracing of his close contacts would become a challenge as he had been meeting innumerable people during the campaign.