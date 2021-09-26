Madhya Pradesh: Congress dharna on inflation in Ujjain, Porwal equates BJP with Taliban

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Politicians have an uncanny knack of courting controversies. Ujjain's Congress leader Bharat Porwal while participating a dharna organised by his party invited brickbats with his overzealous utterings.

During the dharna organised to protest against inflation, Porwal declared that BJP workers would be dragged out of their homes and thrashed once the Congress forms the government in the state.

Porwal said that if the Congress comes to power, then these people will be dragged out of their homes and thrashed. No one will be spared. These people are acting like Taliban right now. Their attitude is akin to Hitler.

Porwal reached the city to address the Congressís dharna on Saturday.

He lashed out sharp words for the ruling dispensation during the dharna in front of the closed Regal Talkies in Gopal Mandir area.

The youth leaders too resorted to aggressive sloganeering during the dharna. Partyís working president Vivek Yadav said that adulteration mafia is ruling the roost in the entire state. Inflation is rising incessantly. It has become impossible for a person to build a house or to even have two square meals a day. The BJP government is only focusing on developing cremation grounds.

State Congress Secretary Chetan Yadav while addressing the traders of Gopal Mandir said that Narendra Modi is preparing to shut down your business. Congress district president Kamal Patel said that the price of diesel has gone from Rs 70 to Rs 100. A cooking gas cylinder which was available for Rs 450 now costs Rs 1,000. All Congress workers participated in the dharna which lasted for about three hours. Almost all prominent Congress leaders were present on the stage.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:53 PM IST