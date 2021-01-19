Madhya Pradesh: Congress continues protest against farm laws, takes out tractor rally in Dhar, Ratlam and Khandwa

Those who were participated in the rally include former cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Sachin Yadav, MLA Kantilal Bhuria, Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, Alot MLA Manoj Chawla, Youth Congress state president Vikrant Bhuria and others.

After a rally, a public meeting was organised at the Nehru stadium, where Congress leaders addressed the gathering.

They lashed out at the Union government and demanded immediate revocation of farm laws. They alleged that number of farmers have died during agitation. Adding more woe to the farmerís agony, the agriculture sector witnessing a great fall in terms of its share in the GDP.

Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Gehlot addressing the President of India.

100 tractors turn up for rally in Khandwa