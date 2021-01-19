Madhya Pradesh: Congress continues protest against farm laws, takes out tractor rally in Dhar, Ratlam and Khandwa

Dhar: A tractor rally was organised by the party workers on the directives of district Congress to protest against the three agri-laws. The rally consisted of around 200 tractors. Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal and many other Congress leaders led the rally while sitting on the tractors themselves. While discussing the issue with journalists, district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam said that the three farm laws are not in favour of the farmers and so they are protesting against these laws.
In Ratlam, Congress on Tuesday took out a tractor rally in support of farmers protesting three farm laws.
Those who were participated in the rally include former cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Sachin Yadav, MLA Kantilal Bhuria, Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, Alot MLA Manoj Chawla, Youth Congress state president Vikrant Bhuria and others.
After a rally, a public meeting was organised at the Nehru stadium, where Congress leaders addressed the gathering.
They lashed out at the Union government and demanded immediate revocation of farm laws. They alleged that number of farmers have died during agitation. Adding more woe to the farmerís agony, the agriculture sector witnessing a great fall in terms of its share in the GDP.
Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Gehlot addressing the President of India.
100 tractors turn up for rally in Khandwa
Congress workers took out a tractor rally in support of farmersí protest in which 100 tractors participated on Tuesday.† Rally was taken out under the guidance of former PCC chief and former MP Arun Yadav. Congress workers raised slogans during the rally, protesting against the central government and agricultural law. Ticket aspirants showed great enthusiasm in the rally. At the end of the rally, a memorandum was also submitted demanding the withdrawal of the Agriculture Law.†A large number of Congressmen, including district president Onkar Patel, city president Indu Panwar, Sunil Sakaragaye, Uttampal Singh, Kundan Malaviya, Arsh Pathak and others attended the rally.
