Madhya Pradesh: Congress campaign for work of Ram Temple in Khargone

KHARGONE: Congress has started a mass participation campaign in Kasrawad Assembly Constituency for the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. MLA Sachin Yadav inaugurated the campaign at Lord Ram Temple in Kasrawad village of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh.

MLA Yadav said that everyone's participation is solicited in donation, during the Maha Abhiyaan, Congress workers will visit each village and ensure at least one rupee of everyone's participation. The donor may also voluntarily make a maximum donation. Donation boxes have been made for this.

Sachin Yadav also informed that for the construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a sum of Re 1 will be taken as donation from the farmers, labours and the poor. After the calculation of the amount, a bank draft will be sent in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Ayodhya.