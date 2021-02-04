Madhya Pradesh: Outrage against MLA Bhuria continues for his controversial remark, effigy burnt in Dhar, Mahidpur

Protest against Congress leader and Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria continue in Malwa – Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh many villagers from Phulgawadi village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh set Bhuria’s effigy on a fire.

Sarpanch Sharda Hariram Patel and Narayan Patidar, Kamlesh Choudhary and Mukesh Patel and others torched the effigy of Bhuria and demanded strict action against him.

While addressing a public outrage rally in Petlawad village of Jhabua district Bhuria said, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders collected crores over the years in the name of Ram Temple construction. Where did that fund go?” “They collect donations during the day and drink alcohol using the same money at night,” he added. Since then he is being criticised for this controversial remark by BJP.