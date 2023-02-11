Madhya Pradesh: 'Congratulations to Indore again!' CM Chouhan hails IMC's green bond initiative | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has praised Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) initiative of issuing green bonds. Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said that in order to reduce its electricity expenditure, the IMC has issued green bonds so that it can meet the financial needs for the installation of a solar power plant.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the IMC has garnered Rs 661.52 crore on the first day of a public issue of green bonds to raise capital for setting up a Rs 244 crore solar power plant.

The green bond was oversubscribed by 5.42 times against the base price of Rs 122 crore, an official said.

The public issue will close on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Congratulations to Indore again! The investors and commoners have overwhelmingly responded to the green bonds of Indore which has bagged India's cleanest city award for the six consecutive times, and made it number one."

The civic body of the country's cleanest city is going to set up a 60 MW capacity solar plant at Jalud pumping station of Khargone district.

'Government conducting campaigns for eradication of filaria'

The CM also talked about the steps being taken by the government towards the eradication of filaria disease. He said that a campaign is being held in Katni district for the eradication of filaria. “Oaths are being administered to people to take medicine. In Bhopal, free health check up camps are being organised,” he said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)