Madhya Pradesh: Commando bike rally reaches Ambedkar’s birthplace

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Five police commandos of C-60 special force of Maharashtra Police fighting naxalites in Gadhchiroli region of Maharashtra reached Ambedkar memorial on Wednesday afternoon. They are on an India tour on their bikes and are riding four bikes for the rally. After reaching Dr Ambedkar’s birthplace at Mhow, they garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar and then took a round of the whole building of the memorial. Their rally kicked off at their commando force headquarters situated at naxal-affected Gadhchiroli in Maharashtra and will go to the country’s borders in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. they halted at Mhow for about two hours. They will leave Mhow and reach Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday.

Dr Ambedkar University’s officiating vice chancellor Prof DK Verma and Prof PC Bansal welcomed the commandos at the memorial and also briefed them about the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar on various issues. They had a meaningful discussion at the memorial.

On their bikes, they had put the banners which read the message regarding their tributes to the martyrs. Banners are stating about the martyrdom of around 275 police jawans who died fighting naxals in their area. They also talked to the people there and briefed the media about their mission.

Their commander Kishore Khobragade said that when a jawan becomes a martyr, his whole family is affected and this has happened with the martyrs of Gadhchiroli violence 275 times. For this reason, they are going to the border villages of the country and spreading the messages about naxal problem. About coming to the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar, they said that they are fighting the naxals as part of their duty to safeguard the Constitution. As naxals do not want the Constitution to be supreme in the country, they want their control. The commando rally will pass through Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Koteshwar, Mandavi, Dwarka, Porbandar, Somnath, Diu, Surat, Statue of Unity, Mumbai and Pune. It will reach Gadhchiroli in January next year.