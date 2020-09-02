Madhya Pradesh: Colleges oppose 50% fee payment rule for confirmation of admissions

Indore: While schools had challenged in court the government’s order pertaining to charging only tuition fee from students, private colleges in the state had taken a different tone.

They have demanding from the government to scrap the rule pertaining to payment of 50 per cent fee at the time of reporting to colleges for conformation of admission.

“This is new rule imposed by the government this year. Early, we used to confirm admission of students on merely payment of 20 to 25 per cent of fee. We used to allow the student to pay fee in four easy instalments. Making them pay half of the fee at the time of admissions is unjust especially during the Covid-19 crisis,” said Indore Private College Association president Rajeev Jhalani.