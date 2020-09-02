Madhya Pradesh: Colleges oppose 50% fee payment rule for confirmation of admissions

Indore: While schools had challenged in court the government’s order pertaining to charging only tuition fee from students, private colleges in the state had taken a different tone.
They have demanding from the government to scrap the rule pertaining to payment of 50 per cent fee at the time of reporting to colleges for conformation of admission.
“This is new rule imposed by the government this year. Early, we used to confirm admission of students on merely payment of 20 to 25 per cent of fee. We used to allow the student to pay fee in four easy instalments. Making them pay half of the fee at the time of admissions is unjust especially during the Covid-19 crisis,” said Indore Private College Association president Rajeev Jhalani.
Secretary Sachin Sharma echoed the same view adding that the right to confirm admission, with or without fee, should rest with colleges. “What government need to do if the colleges allow students to confirm his admission even on payment of 10 per cent of fee. It should be prerogrative of the college and not government,” he added.
It is not be noted that the Department of Higher Education this year made it mandatory for students allocated seats in government and private colleges to pay 50 per cent of the fee at the time of admission.
The DHE stated that the admission of any student would be confirmed only when 50 per cent fee is paid by him/she at the time of reporting to the college.
The student leaders have been protesting this rule and now they have got support from colleges as well.
The first seat allocation list of BA, BCom, BSc etc course is coming on Thursday.
