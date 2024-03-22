Madhya Pradesh: CM's Maiden Visit To Alirajpur On March 23 |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local BJP leaders convened a crucial meeting and discussed the arrangements ahead of the CM's maiden visit to Alirajpur on Saturday following his assuming the office. Yadav will address a workers' conference, imparting a winning strategy for BJP candidate Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On receiving the information, Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan and BJP district president Maku Parwal called a meeting with Lok Sabha party election convenor Kishore Shah, district vice-president Montu Shah, municipal council president Rinkesh Tawar, former council president Santosh Thepadiya besides others and shared responsibilities. CM Yadav is expected to depart for Barwani post-event, concluding his visit to Alirajpur.

Madhya Pradesh: Fraudulant Land Scam Unveiled In Shajapur

3 women among 5 booked for forging documents, selling 199 bigha land.

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): The Sunera police in Shajapur district have registered an FIR against more than five people, including three women, for allegedly selling 199.8 bigha of agricultural land in Piploda village, using forged documents. The complaint was filed by the SRM Foundation of India, on behalf of general secretary Ajay Prakash Srivastava, stating that the accused fraudulently sold the agricultural land by falsifying and preparing fake documents on February 22.

The accused allegedly edited the original land documents registered in the Shajapur registrar's office. The accused people, identified as GR Chandramohan, Akash Malviya, Priyanka Sauni, Shobha Raghuvanshi, Priyanka Nigam, and others, are facing charges under sections 420, 467, 468, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are currently searching for the accused, but no arrests have been made so far.