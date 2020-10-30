Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan takes dig at Kamal Nath over 'bedaag' claim

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a dig at former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his 'bedaag' claim and said that he cannot wash away his stains even if he uses washing powder."Kamal Nath ji kehte hain ki woh bilkul bedaag hai lekin daag bahut gehre hain, benakaab chehre hain. Agar duniya bhar ke bhi washing powder istemaal kare toh bhi woh daag nahi dhul sakte hain isliye aap khud ko bedaag kehna band kar (Kamal Nath says he is immaculate but stains are deep and faces are exposed. Even if he uses washing powder from anywhere in the world those stains cannot be washed away that's why he should stop calling yourself immaculate)," Chouhan told ANI.

Addressing a poll rally in Morena, the Chief Minister said that Kamal Nath did not do any work for farmers during his regime.

"Kamal Nath remained chief minister over a year but he never cared about farmers. My government did a record purchase of wheat and left Punjab behind. Registrations for purchase of millet has begun and 22,723 farmers have registered," he said.

He said that his government removed the ban on recruitment that was imposed by the Kamal Nath government.

"Kamal Nath had put a ban on recruitment, I removed that ban. We will provide government jobs to people as much as we can. People should tell if Congress has done work to get your vote... Congress has no interest in development," Chouhan added.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.